Pregnant man and flower power at London Men’s Fashion Week

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Xander Zhou on the third day of the Spring/Summer 2019 London Fashion Week Men’s fashion event in London June 10, 2018. — AFP pic

LONDON, June 12 — An imagined male pregnancy, flower necklaces and melting ice caps were some of the more striking images at London Men’s Fashion Week, which wrapped up yesterday.

Here are some of the highlights from the catwalks:

Future man?

Chinese designer Xander Zhou’s collection featured a male model with a fake bump on show, wearing jeans and a white t-shirt reading “New World Baby”.

“We’re prepared to welcome a future of male pregnancy,” the designer said in an Instagram post.

Zhou’s show also featured one of the more improbable-looking designs of all the collections — an elaborate raincoat with six sleeves arranged in a star formation.

The spring-summer 2019 collection was, perhaps unsurprisingly, entitled “Supernatural, Extraterrestrial & Co”.

Nasa and mythology

Edward Crutchley’s collection was inspired by “contemporary mythology” featuring prints by French artist Lucien Murat of a post-apocalyptic world of deformed creatures.

The collection also had a strong Japanese theme, including a partnership with a kimono printing company from Kyoto.

Christopher Raeburn, a specialist in environmentally conscious fashion, used Nasa images showing melting ice caps to create a modern and socially engaged collection entitled “REACT NOW”.

Liam Hodges took his inspiration from the natural world with designs carrying vegetable and leopard-skin motifs. Perhaps his most striking work was a black t-shirt bearing the image of a Roman breastplate worn by a model in a Praetorian Guard helmet.

Eulogy to gender fluid

The highly-anticipated show by “Man” — a kind of fashion incubator which has helped many of the current generation of British designers — presented a gender-fluid collection.

Male models wearing evening dresses, mini-skirts or opting to go bare-chested featured heavily.

A heavily-applauded design saw transsexual model Munroe Bergdorf strut the catwalk dressed only in a pair of black boots and a long, torn t-shirt with the words “High concept character”.

British chic

What would London Men’s Fashion Week, which is particularly oriented towards streetwear, be without a bit of old-school British chic — the refined elegance of a City gent?

That came courtesy of Oliver Spencer, whose collection featured linens and organic cottons, mineral colours and a touch of hippie sensibility — jackets worn with shorts and flower chains. — AFP