Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe at the latter's official residence in Tokyo June 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Malaysia has asked the Japanese government for yen credit to help solve its whopping RM1 trillion debt pile, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

“I have explained the financial problem faced by Malaysia.

“I have requested for yen credit from Japan and Mr Abe, the prime minister, will study this request,” Dr Mahathir said in a joint news conference with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Tokyo.

