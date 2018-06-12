‘Absent’ Sabah reps sworn in today

The elected representatives were sworn in in Speaker Datuk Seri Syed Abas Syed Ali’s chambers at 10.30am. — Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, June 12 — In a surprise twist, 19 state assemblyman who had won on Barisan Nasional tickets in the last election and boycotted the emergency sitting yesterday were sworn in today.

Out of 19, nine were from Umno, six from Parti Bersatu Sabah, two from Parti Solidariti TanahAirku and one each from Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah and United Pasok Momogun Kadazandusun Organisation.

Absent were former chief minister and Sungai Sibuga assemblyman Tan Sri Musa Aman and Apas assemblyman Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan.

The former is said to be seeking medical treatment abroad while Nizam is on haj pilgrimage.

Sulaman assemblyman Datuk Hajiji Noor said that the 19 were sworn in and could now officially act as assemblyman for their respective constituencies.

When asked, Karanaan assemblyman Datuk Masidi Manjun said that there was no set time for the swearing in of assemblymen.

“There is no hard and fast rule as to when we need to take the oath. We can take it whenever the speaker agrees. It’s a non-issue,” he said.

Yesterday, 39 state assemblyman and four nominated assemblymen were sworn-in during the emergency sitting in front of the speaker, and later unanimously passed a motion to support Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as chief minister.

The 21 representatives from Umno, PBS, STAR, PBRS and UPKO were absent, believed to be because of a boycott to protest the “illegal and contemptous” proceeding.

Masidi, who is also Umno state assistant secretary, also said that in Musa’s absence, STAR president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan is to take over his duties.

When asked whether they considered themselves as Opposition or as part of the ruling government, Masidi said it was unclear.

“Both claimants have said they will allow the law to take course. Both parties have said they will respect the decision of the court. Proceedings have already been initiated,” he said.

He is referring to a suit by former chief minister Musa who has applied for the court to declare the swearing-in of Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal on May 12 ― two days after Musa was sworn in ― as unconstitutional.

The court case is due on July 9 but observers say it may be expedited.