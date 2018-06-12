You can now book a boutique hotel on Airbnb

Boutique hotels can now be booked on Airbnb. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 12 — Private individuals aren’t the only ones renting out rooms and homes on Airbnb these days.

The American accommodation giant has now added boutique hotels to its offer in certain countries, bolstered by a partnership with Availpro.

Availpro offers hotels a multi-channel IT system to increase online distribution and optimise digital sales.

This partnership gives hotels the opportunity to list their rooms on the Airbnb platform, provided that they meet the required hospitality standards.

Hotels can also synchronise their rates and availability in real-time via the system, which is rolling out across Europe in markets including France, the UK, Eastern Europe and Spain.

At the end of February, Airbnb revealed plans to further develop its business, announcing the expansion of its offer to four new types of accommodation: rental homes, bed and breakfasts, boutique hotels, and more eccentric lodgings like yurts and treetop cabins. — AFP-Relaxnews