Gobind says rooting for Brazil in 2018 World Cup

Gobind says he's an ardent supporter of Liverpool and Brazil. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PUTRAJAYA, June 12 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo today said he will be supporting Brazil in the 2018 World Cup.

He also revealed that he is a supporter of English football club Liverpool and a long-time fan of Brazil for the tournament that is held once every four years.

"As I said, Liverpool and at the World Cup level — it's Brazil.

"I've always been a fan of Brazil. I think it's actually a lot of fun watching them play.

"But I think it's been a following for me from a young age," he told reporters when asked about his favourite team at the ministry's Putrajaya office today.

"But I wish everybody success; good luck to all teams and to every Malaysian whomsoever they support. Let us all sit back and enjoy the games," he added.

The World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15, where 32 countries will vie for the trophy.

National broadcaster Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) has allocated 400 hours to broadcast 41 out of the 64 matches through channels TV1 and TV2, with 28 games to be shown live and another 13, on a delayed transmission.

MORE TO COME