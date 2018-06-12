E3 2018: Teasers for ‘Elder Scrolls 6,’ ‘Starfield,’ ‘Wolfenstein: Youngblood’

‘The Elder Scrolls VI’ exists — but is due after ‘Starfield.’ — Picture by Bethesda Softworks / YouTube LLC

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 — During its E3 2018 showcase, Bethesda took the unusual step of revealing two games that may be several years off, The Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield, as well as delivering a spoof Skyrim trailer featuring Keegan-Michael Key, and a look at alt-history Nazi-puncher Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

The Elder Scrolls VI — Official E3 Announcement Teaser

Date and platforms TBA

This might be one of those things released with the intent to stopping or, at least, better controlling hype, in this case with regards to the next game in the Skyrim franchise. It won’t be released until after Starfield.

Starfield — Official E3 Announcement Teaser

Date and platforms TBA

This scene-setting cinematic teaser lets us know that Bethesda’s rumored Starfield project does indeed exist. It’s the studio’s first new franchise in 25 years and may very well be intended for whatever succeeds the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Skyrim: Very Special Edition — Official E3 2018 Trailer

Bethesda makes time to make a joke out of (or a tribute to) its enormously popular Skyrim adventure, with faux editions for Amazon’s voice-controlled Alexa unit, Samsung’s smart refrigerators and more.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood — Official E3 Teaser

In 2019 on PS4, WinPC and XBO

A look at what happens when the Nazi-fighting Wolfenstein franchise is transplanted into an ahistorical 1980s Paris, propelled by the main characters’ twin daughters. — AFP-Relaxnews