Prawns and Haagen-Dazs on the menu as Trump-Kim meet

The menu for a working lunch served to US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un and their delegations during their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 12 — The main course may be hard-to-swallow denuclearisation, but Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un also had a heady mix of Yangzhou fried rice and a dark chocolate tartlet ganache on their plates during their historic summit this morning.

According to a menu card published from the White House, Kim and Trump had a plethora of western, Korean, Chinese and Malay dishes to choose from at the swanky Capella hotel in Singapore.

To start there was prawn cocktail with avocado salad, a Malay “green mango kerabu with honey lime dressing and fresh octopus” and oiseon — a Korean stuffed cucumber dish.

The number of options speak to the cultural chasm between the two delegations, but also perhaps the idiosyncrasies of the two leaders.

Trump is a notoriously picky and unadventurous eater, enjoying Big Macs and steak (well done, with ketchup).

For the second course he would probably opt for the “beef short rib confit, served with potato dauphinoise and steam broccolini, red wine sauce on the side”.

Or, in a nod to China’s substantial influence over the talks, he and Kim could have picked the “combination of sweet and sour crispy pork and Yangzhou Fried Rice with homemade XO chili sauce”.

In case Kim is similarly picky, he could turn to the familiar comfort of Daegu jorim — a soy braised cod fish with radish, asian vegetables.

It is unclear whether the unlikely couple came together at the end over Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream with cherry coulis — or whether Trump, as he has done before, gave himself two scoops when everyone else got one. — AFP