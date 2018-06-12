RTM's live World Cup broadcast: Two quarter-final matches, all semi-finals, final

The grand finale between two countries who will vie for the World Cup crown will be screened live on TV1 from 10pm to 2am. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, , June 12 — It's not just the final World Cup 2018 match that will be shown live for free over TV1, but also two quarter-final matches and all semi-final matches.

State broadcaster Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) will show two quarter-final matches live via TV1 on July 6 (Friday) from 9pm to 12.30am with a kickoff time of 10pm, and on July 8 (Sunday) from 1am to 4.30am with a kickoff time of 2am.

The semifinal matches on July 11 (Wednesday) and July 12 (Thursday) will also be screened live in Malaysia via TV1 both at 1am to 4.30am, with a kickoff time of 2am.

The July 14 (Saturday) match that will determine who takes third place will be shown live from 9pm to 12.30am via TV1, with a kickoff time of 10pm.

And the final match where two countries will vie to be crowned the World Cup winner will be screened live also on TV1 from 10pm to 2am, with a kickoff time of 11pm.

