E3 2018: Trailers for ‘Rage 2,’ ‘Fallout 76,’ ‘Doom Eternal,’ ‘Prey: Mooncrash”

‘Fallout 76’ promises six West Virginia regions to explore, alone or with allies. — Picture courtesy of Bethesda Softworks

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 — With two takes on the post-apocalypse, Rage 2 and Fallout 76, due in the near future, Bethesda Softworks also unveiled first looks at literal hell on earth action game Doom Eternal and a moon-based expansion for last year’s acclaimed Prey during its June 10 E3 2018 showcase.

Rage 2 — Official E3 Gameplay Feature

March to May 2019 for PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One

A more detailed look at how Rage 2 intends to mix weighty combat, dynamic powers, colourful bandit gangs and post-apocalyptic freedom fighting.

Fallout 76 — Official E3 Trailer

November 14, 2018 for PS4, WinPC and XBO

The next entry to the post-apocalyptic franchise is unfurled as an online multiplayer prequel in which participants gather resources, build settlements, and deal with interlopers both beastly and human in form.

Doom Eternal — Official E3 Teaser

Date TBA for PS4, WinPC, XBO

A direct sequel to 2016’s acclaimed franchise reboot, and one in which the forces of Hell have set up camp on earth. It’s up to the player to blast them all to bits. A full reveal is set for August 10.

Prey: Mooncrash

June 10, 2018 for PS4, XBO, WinPC

Taking place on a moonbase (instead of inside a space station) and one in which the enemies, hazards and loot are different each time. That’s US$19.99 USD; a free update added a narrative Story Mode, more difficult Survival Mode, and a second run New Game Plus. — AFP-Relaxnews