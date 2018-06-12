Tengku Abdullah denies receiving RM1.3b for patronage over China project

A letter purportedly claiming the award of RM1.3 billion to Tengku Abdullah as an alleged kickback went viral on social media yesterday. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, June 12 — The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, today refuted an allegation circulated on social media that he had received RM1.3 billion as a kickback for “his patronage” over a project.

Tengku Abdullah also said that he had nothing to do with China Rainbow International Investment Co Ltd (CRIIC), the company alleged to have made the payment to him.

"I have nothing to do with the China company. The company has given a reply. I do not wish to comment,” he said in a WhatApps message through his media officer to Bernama here.

A letter purportedly claiming the award of RM1.3 billion to Tengku Abdullah as an alleged kickback went viral on social media yesterday.

The letter, dated Feb 8, 2018, and purportedly signed by CRIIC Global & Pacific president Will JW Ding, said the money was a reward after the so-called Sapura-China Rainbow Consortium was awarded the MRT3 project valued at RM45 billion.

Meanwhile, CRIIC, in its statement, also refuted the allegation, stressing that it “conducts business with full integrity and practices the highest standards of corporate governance”.

"The purported letter is a fabrication. CRIIC has never issued such a letter. The contents are totally false and there is no such Sapura-China Rainbow Consortium," it said.

The statement also said that CRIIC was seeking legal advice and reserved all rights to seek civil and criminal remedies against the perpetrator of the malicious act. — Bernama