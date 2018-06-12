Lacoste’s iconic polo shirt inspires a new fragrance duo

Lacoste Eau de Lacoste L.12.12 Eau Fraîche for women. — Pictures courtesy of Lacoste

PARIS, June 12 — The crocodile brand is adding to its “Eau de Lacoste L.12.12” fragrance collection with a new pair of subtle, light and fresh his-and-hers scents. “Lacoste L.12.12 Eau Fraîche” Eau de Toilette lands in a “Pour Elle” version for women and a “Pour Lui” version for men.

Lacoste, which celebrates its 85th anniversary this year, has always honoured the visionary spirit of the brand’s founder, René Lacoste, who designed the iconic L.12.12 polo shirt.

Indeed, this signature Lacoste garment inspired a 2011 men’s fragrance collection, Lacoste’s “Eaux L.12.12,” which has since expanded to encompass women’s scents.

With summer just around the corner, Lacoste is adding two new scents to the collection, with “Eau de Lacoste L.12.12 Eau Fraîche” in his and hers versions.

The two fragrances stand out with their fresh, subtle aromas and distinctive bottles, with a frosty base fading into a bright pink shade for the women’s fragrance or an opaque lime green for the men’s scent.

Lacoste Eau de Lacoste L.12.12 Eau Fraîche for men.

The “Pour Elle” version is a floral, aquatic fragrance with notes of mandarin, grapefruit, magnolia, lily and white jasmine. The base brings aromas of Indonesian patchouli wood and musk.

The “Pour Lui” scent also opens with an aquatic accord, matched with a fresh and zesty Limoncello note. This is balanced with an aromatic, woody, musky base.

The two new scents are available in several formats. — AFP-Relaxnews