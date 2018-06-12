Affin Bank wins risk Asian management award in Beijing

The Affin Bank team with their award at the Asian Banker Risk Management Awards 2018 in Beijing on May 24.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Affin Bank Group took the Achievement in Liquidity Risk Management Award at the Asian Banker Risk Management Awards 2018 held in Beijing on May 24.

The Asian Banker Risk Management Awards help identify practices and achievements of the best risk management teams in the financial institutions.

“The award is recognition of the bank’s firm commitment to continuously improve its enterprise-wide and liquidity management as well as to advance its risk management practices to keep up with the competitive environment and fast changing regulatory landscape,” Affin Bank group CEO Kamarul Ariffin Mohd Jamil said in a statement.

The group also took measures to strengthen its infrastructure to monitor and manage liquidity risk including implementing an Asset Liability Management System and enhancing its risk management framework.