Ariana Grande announces single release, album pre-order date

LOS ANGELES, June 12 — Ariana Grande has revealed that her latest single, The Light is Coming, will be released on June 20, and that pre-orders will start the same day for her upcoming album Sweetener.
“Ten days til the light is comin & my album preorder,” the singer tweeted on Sunday.
Grande first teased The Light is Coming, which features Nicki Minaj, with a snippet posted to social media in late May, and she since premiered the track live during a performance at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango.
The Light is Coming will be the second track to drop from Grande’s new album after lead single No Tears Left to Cry.
A release date for Sweetener has yet to be revealed, although it is expected out this summer. — AFP-Relaxnews
