Van Cleef & Arpels celebrates 50 years of its iconic ‘Alhambra’

Vintage Alhambra long necklace, 20 motifs, in rose gold, gray mother-of-pearl and diamonds, by Van Cleef & Arpels. — Pictures by Van Cleef & Arpels

NEW YORK, June 12 ­— Created in 1968, the “Alhambra” design by Van Cleef & Arpels is celebrating its 50th anniversary with new pieces, inspired — as ever — by the iconic four-leaf clover motif. The collection has a vintage spirit, with designs incorporating prestigious materials and stones.

French jeweler Van Cleef & Arpels is adding to its iconic “Alhambra” collection — a line synonymous with luck — with new creations combining elegance with expert craftsmanship. The four-leaf clover motif and the original aesthetic of the collection remain integral to the new creations, embellished with new stones and materials.

Five decades after the first “Alhambra” sautoir necklace, Van Cleef & Arpels is expanding its permanent collection with bracelets, earrings and long necklaces with fluid designs, many of which capture a feeling of movement.

Vintage Alhambra long necklace, 20 motifs, in white gold, onyx and diamonds, by Van Cleef & Arpels.

Three creations combine rose gold, gray mother-of-pearl and diamonds in perfect harmony, while two other pieces contrast white gold and diamonds with the intense black of onyx.

Two exceptional sets

This celebratory series of new pieces also brings two highly-limited-edition sets from Van Cleef & Arpels, with a sautoir necklace and bracelet in yellow gold, diamonds and lapis lazuli, as well as a sautoir necklace and bracelet in yellow gold and rock crystal.

Other timeless Van Cleef & Arpels watch and jewellery lines include “Frivole,” “Perlée” and “Bouton d’or.” — AFP-Relaxnews