It's official: AirAsia also a sponsor for RTM's World Cup broadcast

PUTRAJAYA, June 12 — Low-cost carrier AirAsia is the gold sponsor for the month-long free broadcast of 41 matches in the 2018 World Cup by state channel Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), the government confirmed today.

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo thanked platinum sponsor Maxis and gold sponsor AirAsia.

"I was made to understand that AirAsia has prepared 54 flight tickets that can be won through quizzes during the match broadcast," he said in a speech at his ministry here today.

Last week, Gobind had revealed that telecommunications company Maxis Bhd is the main sponsor for the RTM's licenced broadcast — which reportedly cost RM30 million.

The World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15, where 32 countries will vie for the trophy.

RTM has allocated 400 hours to broadcast 41 out of the 64 matches through its channels TV1 and TV2, with 28 games to be shown live and another 13 games, on a delayed transmission.

The broadcasts will be on matches involving the countries that Malaysians are fans of, including Germany, Brazil, England, Argentina, Spain, France, Portugal, Italy, South Korea and Japan.

There will be 83 repeat screenings over TV1 and TV2.

In Malaysia, cable network Astro is currently the only network with broadcasting rights to show all World Cup matches live.

The media rights to show the World Cup in Malaysia have been held by M-League Marketing Sdn Bhd since 2002, which then licenses it to Astro.

