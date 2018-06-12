Dr M invites Japan to invest in Malaysia

Mahathir said the new government in Malaysia which he led would be business friendly. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, June 12 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has invited Japan to partner Malaysia in the development of the South-east Asian country.

The Malaysian prime minister extended the invitation in a meeting with leaders of major Japanese economic organisations here today.

He said the new government in Malaysia which he led would be business friendly.

“We are not going to have too many bureaucratic hindrances or procedures that would deter foreign investors,” Dr Mahathir said.

He is on a three-day working visit to Japan. — Bernama