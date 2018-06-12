Alessia Cara teases June 15 single

Alessia Cara, winner of the Best New Artist award poses in the press room during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 12 — Alessia Cara has fans getting involved in the reveal of her next single, which is due out June 15.

The Canadian singer-songwriter, who won this year’s Grammy for Best New Artist, revealed on Friday that she has new music coming June 15.

She then launched a game on social media, getting fans involved in the reveal of some of the track’s lyrics.

“Today i’ll be sending 25 of you different lines of my new song coming june 15th through direct messages and comments on your social media,” she explained. “If you want the whole song, you can work with each other to piece it together. ... show me if you think you got it ith #acjune15th.”

Several fans have already collected the bits of lyrics shared using the hashtag and are now trying to determine the right order, with Cara chiming in with hints along the way.

“think simple chorus, wordy verses & bridge (which is about present vs past),” she offered up most recently.

The track will be Cara’s first new music of her own since her 2015 debut album, Know-It-All. — AFP-Relaxnews