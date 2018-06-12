Sabah BN, Star assemblymen to take oath today

Star president Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan (pic) and Tuaran Umno chief Datuk Hajiji Noor had in a statement jointly condemned yesterday’s emergency sitting and claimed it was illegal. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KOTA KINABALU, June 12 — After missing yesterday’s special state legislative assembly sitting, 21 Sabah elected representatives from the Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) are now ready to be sworn in.

An aide to state BN leader Tan Sri Musa Aman said the representatives are scheduled to take their oath of office at the assembly today.

“The swearing of BN and STAR ADUNs will take place at 11.30am, today, Speakers Office, DUN,” the aide who declined to be named said in a WhatsApp message before requesting coverage.

Star president Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan and Tuaran Umno chief Datuk Hajiji Noor had in a statement jointly condemned yesterday’s emergency sitting and claimed it was illegal and “a contemptuous attempt to derail the court proceedings initiated by Musa”.

Hajiji and Jeffrey, the deputy chief ministers who were in Musa’s brief ministerial line-up, further claimed that yesterday’s sitting was an attempt to create a false legitimacy for Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Shafie, the president of Parti Warisan Sabah, was sworn in as chief minister before the head of state on May 12 and received the unanimous support from all 43 state lawmakers out of 60 in the legislative assembly during yesterday’s sitting.