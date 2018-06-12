Umno needs Zahid as captain, supreme council member says

Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi speaks to the media after an Umno supreme council meeting in Kuala Lumpur May 22, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Umno needs a president like Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to steer the party in the right direction, Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad said.

The supreme council member said it was not easy to manage the more than three million party members and added that he believed Zahid, who is currently the acting president, was the right man for the role.

“Umno will rise through the leadership of Ahmad Zahid who has the touch and instinct to approach party members.

“I support Ahmad Zahid as Umno president.. I believe he has a plan for the direction of the party,” he was quoted as saying in Utusan Malaysia.

Abdul Latiff said Zahid was calm and composed when the latter assumed the position of Umno acting president after Datuk Seri Najib Razak stepped down following the defeat of Barisan Nasional in the May 9 general election.

“His willingness shows that he is a leader with a great heart and is willing to undertake the pressure,” he was quoted as saying.

Recent reports had shown that several grassroots were vouching for veteran Umno leader Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah to helm the presidency position.

Commenting on this, Abdul Latiff, who is Johor Umno chief, said any factions in his division who supported Tengku Razaleigh did not represent the entire view of his division.

“Johor Umno has had a negative experience between Tengku Razaleigh and Tun Musa Hitam in 1987, which led to Umno being deregistered.

“So think wisely,” he was quoted as saying.