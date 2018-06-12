Ahead of party polls, Umno tells Pakatan to mind its own business

A man is pictured cleaning a section of the wall featuring the Umno logo at the Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur on November 29, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Pakatan Harapan leaders, namely Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Lim Kit Siang, should stay away from Umno’s party election, the party’s strategic communications unit said.

It said such interference could affect the election process and pit candidates against each other.

“Is Dr Mahathir still having feelings towards the party which he had once led and ‘used’ for 22 years?

“Same goes to DAP’s Lim Kit Siang who had said Umno needs a new approach to recover its image,” a statement by the unit was quoted as saying in Utusan Malaysia.

Dr Mahathir had hinted that Umno youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin was an eligible leader to take on the presidency position.

The unit also lashed out at former minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz for speaking about Umno’s affairs.

“She who became rich when she was with Umno has no rights to speak about [Umno’s affairs],” it said.

The Umno unit also reportedly told PH that the party had won 54 parliamentary seats in the 14th general election and is therefore strong.

“So, Pakatan Harapan does not need to try to be a ‘kingmaker’ by trying to tell who should helm Umno,” it added.