Maroon 5 covers Bob Marley’s ‘Three Little Birds’

LOS ANGELES, June 12 — US band Maroon 5 has taken on Bob Marley’s classic track Three Little Birds for a Hyundai ad that will air during the Fifa World Cup.

Adam Levine and company revealed on Facebook that their cover, and its accompanying video, were created as part of the carmaker’s new ad campaign.

In the video, the band performs the reggae song in a beach scene while CGI effects come in and out, transforming the musicians’ bodies into dust, water and bundles of leaves. The video also cuts to images of computer-generated bodies dancing to the music and, occasionally, sitting behind the wheel of a Hyundai.

The video follows on from Maroon 5’s sixth album, Red Pill Blues, which released last fall, and comes just days before the World Cup launches in Moscow on June 14. — AFP-Relaxnews