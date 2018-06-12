Arcade Fire’s new video is all about animal chemistry

Arcade Fire’s ‘Everything Now’ released in 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 12 — The playful animated video for upbeat single Chemistry features a dog and a cat falling in love.

The cat and the dog — or more precisely, two people with human bodies and dog and cat heads — meet at a wedding reception. He’s a caterer, and she’s the bride. This doesn’t go down well with the groom, a sharp-toothed shark, who, with his toothy friends, gets into a fight with the scruffy dog-caterer.

But true love — and chemistry — can’t be kept down for long, so the cat and dog are soon flying high above the clouds, then into space to battle an alien robo-shark and blow up the International Space Station, before returning to party at Mardi Gras.

Tootie Tootz of TV’s Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce fame plays the feline.

The video was directed by Ray Tintori.

Chemistry features on Arcade Fire’s 2017 album, Everything Now. The band is currently touring in Europe and North America. — AFP-Relaxnews