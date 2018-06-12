Ivanka Trump made US$3.9m from father's hotel in 2017

Ivanka Trump throws a football as young participants look on at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington May 30, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, June 12 — Ivanka Trump made US$3.9 million (RM15.5 million) from her investment in her father’s hotel in Washington last year, according to a disclosure released by the White House today.

She was also paid US$2 million in severance by her family’s real estate company, the Trump Organisation. Together, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner earned at least US$82 million in outside income while working as unpaid senior advisers to her father, President Donald Trump.

Kushner reported at least US$27 million and as much as US$135 million in outstanding liabilities. Federal rules require top officials to report income, assets and liabilities in broad ranges. He reported more than US$5 million in capital gains from the sale of a shopping mall in the Bronx.

The Trumps and Kushner retained their ownership in their private businesses upon entering the White House, a decision that critics say has left them open to conflicts of interest and influence by foreign countries. — Bloomberg