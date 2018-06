US President Donald Trump talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 12 — A landmark first one-on-one meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un concluded after around 48 minutes this morning.

The two men met in Singapore with only their interpreters, before going into a second meeting where they are joined by key aides. — AFP