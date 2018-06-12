Umno will fail if doors open to non-Bumi, veteran says

The Umno logo is seen at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Umno is meant to champion the rights of Malays, the Bumiputeras and Muslims, its Veterans’ Club secretary-general Datuk Mustapha Yaakub said, adding that its membership status quo should remain as is.

He claimed that there were no successful multiracial political parties in the country, Malay daily Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“Like PAS, although the party has non-Malay wings, its performance is nothing to be proud of,” he was quoted as saying.

Mustapha claimed all Malaysian political parties were raced-based, noting there were parties that catered to ethnic Chinese and Indians.

“That is why the suggestion for a multiracial-based [party] in this country is viewed as a failure,” he was quoted as saying.

As example, he cited the DAP and Datuk Zaid Ibrahim as a point in case where a Malay member was not given a leadership role despite it being a multiracial-based party.

Umno’s Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah had reportedly called for the party to remain Malay-based.

But incumbent Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin had suggested the party revamp its political structure and consider opening membership to all races and religions.

Pahang Umno chief Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob had also asked the party to review its constitution to enable other races to come onboard.