US President Donald Trump sits next to North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un before their bilateral meeting at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 12 — North Korea and the United States have overcome the obstacles of a difficult history to hold their summit in Singapore, the North’s leader Kim Jong-un said as the unprecedented meeting opened this morning.

“The way to come to here was not easy,” Kim said, sitting at a table with Trump.

“The old prejudices and practices worked as obstacles on our way forward but we overcame all of them and we are here today.” — AFP