US President Donald Trump walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 12 — US President Donald Trump predicted he would have a “terrific relationship” with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un this morning, as the pair met for a historic Singapore summit.

“We will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt,” Trump said amid smiles and backslapping that belied the decades of tension and blood spilled between the two Cold War foes. — AFP