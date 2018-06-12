Take a look at the Singapore hotels where Trump and Kim are sleeping

The St. Regis hotel ins Singapore. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, June 12 — President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have chosen their camps in Singapore ahead of today’s summit. Kim has chosen to spend the eve of the meeting at the St. Regis Singapore, while Trump is resting at the Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore.

Today, the pair will make their way to the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

As host of a such a pivotal meeting, Singapore has rolled out the proverbial red carpet, offering up two of their most opulent and extravagant hotels.

The Presidential Suite at the St. Regis spares no expense: Walls are lined with original paintings by Marc Chagall, Mark Tobey, Le Pho and Sam Francis, as well as hand-painted silk panels, while rooms are accented with precious metals like brass, onyx, and silver and Czech crystal chandeliers.

It also houses a baby grand piano, gym, Jacuzzi, and comes with a butler and private chef.

Singapore has stated that they are footing the bill for the North Korean contingent’s stay at the hotel.

Trump is staying at the Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, also one of the most luxurious hotels in the city-state. There, the Shangri-La Suite is accessible by a private elevator, and includes a personal butler, private workout room, marble bathrooms and private Jacuzzi.

Take a look at where the leaders will be spending the night before their big meeting: