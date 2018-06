Larry Kudlow gives remarks during a a press briefing with US President Donald Trump at the G-7 summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, June 12 — US President Donald Trump this morning tweeted that his top economic advisor had suffered a heart attack.

“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center,” Trump wrote on Twitter, shortly ahead of a historic summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. — AFP