I’ll serve as long... – Lee Yew Meng

JUNE 12 — “I’ll serve as long as the people want me to.”

That’s what Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said in Tokyo on Monday.

He had used that line on a few occasions during his 1981-2003 tenure. Many of us at that time became cynical because although it sure sounded nice but he “would never be told.”

How could he be told? Barisan Nasional was sure to win two-thirds in every general election and there were no elections for the president and deputy president of Umno. So, technically in 2003, he stepped down on his own volition.

This time, however, I think he will step down if told. And the mechanisms are available to tell him loud and clear. This time, all who wish a sustainable good for our nation will not want him to step down any time soon.

He must have space to make the multitude of corrections in laws, spirit of the laws and the intents of the government-controlled entities (including government-linked companies). These changes must be so embedded that no “clever” successors immediate or 100 years down the line can effect any changes unless the whole nation agreed.

Topper most to me are the establishment of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC), disbandment or complete revision of the syllabus of Biro Tata Negara (BTN), obliterate any misinterpretations of the concept of our Constitutional Monarchy (the British like to use gentlemanly language expecting all to be gentlemen in their readings), abolishment of the Sedition Act 1948, and restructure the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) to truly reflect their independence. Naturally, the Pakatan Harapan coalition and civil societies’ lists are included.

Perhaps Tun can consider to step down in at least three-and-a-half years? Being 96-years-old is a good number. The nation would have a hero with no equal for 1,000 years!

It was indeed heartening that PM-in-waiting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim did say that Tun can take as long as he wants. Wise Anwar can then fully concentrate on the prosperity of Malaysia without impediments.

Did you notice there have been a number of commentaries published in the Straits Times (Singapore) suggesting some kind of shadow play between Tun and Anwar? Naughty, naughty!

* Datuk Lee Yew Meng is CEO/executive director of Genovasi Malaysia

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.