The motorcade of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un arrives at the Capella hotel, the venue of the summit between North Korea and the US, on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 12 — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s motorcade left his Singapore hotel this morning for his unprecedented summit with US President Donald Trump.

A North Korean flag flew from Kim’s limousine as it drove to the summit venue in a convoy of about 20 vehicles, with onlookers lining the street and taking pictures. — AFP