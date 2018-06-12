Trump, in meeting with PM Lee, thanks Singapore for its friendship

US President Donald Trump and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shake hands during a meeting at the Istana in Singapore June 11, 2018. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 12 — United States President Donald Trump met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday, and thanked Singapore for its friendship and efforts in hosting a historic summit with North Korea today.

“We have a very interesting meeting in particular tomorrow, and I think things can work out very nicely,” Trump said as he began a working lunch with Lee and senior officials from both countries.

“We appreciate your hospitality and professionalism and your friendship. Thank you very much.”

A press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) after lunch said that Trump has accepted an invitation from President Halimah Yacob to make a State Visit to Singapore in November this year, in conjunction with the 6th Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean)-US Summit and 13th East Asia Summit.

“Prime Minister Lee and President Trump had a good discussion on a wide range of regional and global developments,” the statement added.

“Both leaders (also) reaffirmed the excellent relations between Singapore and the US across the economic, defence, and security spheres.”

The MFA’s statement added that Trump expressed the US’ continued commitment to engage the region and his support for Singapore’s Chairmanship of Asean.

A press release by the White House on Monday also said: “The two leaders discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation on diplomatic, defence, and economic issues to promote stability, security, and prosperity in the region.”

It added that Trump congratulated Lee on Singapore’s chairmanship of Asean this year, while adding that he looks forward to seeing Lee again soon.

Trump is scheduled to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Sentosa this morning, in the first-ever meeting between the top leaders of both countries.

Trump and his delegation arrived at the Istana shortly before noon. Prior to the working lunch, he had a one-on-one meeting with Lee followed by an expanded bilateral meeting with other senior officials.

The two leaders emerged from their meetings about 45 minutes later to shake hands and pose for photos.

Trump was accompanied by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Advisor John Bolton and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly among other senior administration figures at the Istana.

The US President, who turns 72 this Thursday, was also presented with a birthday cake during the working lunch, according to a photo posted by Singapore’s foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

The two leaders last met in October 2017, during Lee’s Official Working Visit to Washington D.C. at Trump’s invitation.

In an interview with CNN yesterday, Lee described Kim as a “confident, young leader”.

“I think he wants to go onto a new path,” said Lee.

“What he is prepared to deal and how an agreement can be worked out, well that’s a complicated matter. But I think he has an intention to do something, and that’s why he’s meeting Donald Trump.”

Lee received the North Korean leader at Istana on Sunday evening.

In a statement yesterday, Pompeo said Trump was “well-prepared” for today’s summit, adding that Washington’s position “remains clear and unchanged”.

“The President and the entire US team are looking forward to tomorrow’s summit. We have had substantive and detailed meetings to date, including this morning with the North Koreans,” said Pompeo.

“I would like to thank our Singaporean hosts for their gracious hospitality in helping to organise the summit.” — TODAY