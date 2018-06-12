Fortress Malaysia? — Jeyamuhunthan SK Jeyasingam

JUNE 12 — The time has finally come for a revamp of at least one section of the police department, security of common citizens. The objective? To go back to the original core principles of safeguarding Malaysian citizens. I refer in particular to the change in residential enclaves over the past 15 years or so.

Where prior to this period housing developments were done with standard infrastructure, we find this has evolved into gated and guarded developments with private security which fetch a premium over those without these features.

Further, we can see even the older existing residential housing areas particularly in cities and large towns being retrofitted and converted to guarded areas with private security.

The emphasis here is of course “private security,” where the residents association or the equivalent grouping of residents engage the services of private security firms to set up and run the security systems for their individual housing area.

Security systems in this instance generally mean guards, guard-houses, boom gates, barriers, fencing etc. These are necessary to support security which entails patrolling, screening of residents and particularly visitors including workmen and delivery men, ensuring only vehicles which belong to residents are allowed in while all other vehicles are recorded before being allowed in but only withpermission from the residents.

Naturally, such security services come at a price, rarely cheap unless it is provided by a fly by night firm.

A few matters of concern come to mind. First and foremost, why do citizens have to engage private security services in the first place, when the police force is already supposed to be doing this?

Isn’t taxpayers money already being used to fund the police force, as is the case with other internal security and defence forces such as Civil Defence and bomba? Having to pay for private security to protect our homes against burglars and intruders should not be the case in a modern and progressive nation such as ours.

So why then is it so? Police statistics on the national crime rates and the increasing use of private security does not add up, or perhaps it does. Cause and effect. There have been murmurings over the years about how private security licences were being granted to many ex defence personnel and beneficiaries of the political patronage system.

The returns can be quite lucrative, but the impact is that the well-heeled (gated and guarded) get fantastic private security, the middle class (guarded) get good or average private security, and the not so privileged who can’t fork out the payments get no security, at least not private security.

Here it would appear another form of segregation has taken place, where residences with private security fetch premium pricing and are more sought after compared to similar residences next door without. This should not be the case as the police department should strive to provide basic and reliable security to all residential areas.

New developments planned with gated and guarded facilities are one thing, as the infrastructure to support this and to seamlessly integrate with the existing neighbourhood is there. However, retrofitting of existing residential areas is a haphazard experiment at best, where doing so can create chaos with traffic flows.

By blocking off certain access roads into and out of the area in question, traffic congestion may get out of hand as dispersal routes are reduced. Again, the necessity to do this is deplorable and the approvals process which would involve the local authorities including the police department is questionable insofar as why this phenomenon is on the increase.

In a nutshell, this national problem can be tackled by the focus of police to be redirected once again to serve the people by increasing deployment of personnel and resources to patrolling the streets. The distraction of having resources diverted to serve political masters should no longer be the case.

With the right political will in place, a two-pronged approach to revamp the police department and also to reduce the ridiculously high number of foreign nationals in the country and correspondingly “imported criminals” who slip in will definitely work.

It will serve to bring our nation back to when it was safe for our children to walk around our neighbourhood without fear and for us to sleep peacefully in our homes at night.

Let us be free of the prisons we have built around ourselves in the name of security. Let the concept of Fortress Malaysia be for the security of our nation as a whole, and not for mini prisons dotting our landscape and dividing us.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.