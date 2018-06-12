When 'criticism' is just plain sniping

JUNE 12 — Just before the dissolution of Parliament that paved the way for the 14th general election I was having a chat with a group of friends and acquaintances on the nation’s state of affairs. This coterie of tea time buddies included some associated with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

By then, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition had already been formed and it had been agreed that Dr Mahathir was the choice for prime minister if PH wins Putrajaya. He would then step aside at the right time for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to take over.

During the conversation, some in the group kept referring to Dr Mahathir as the “interim prime minister.” The repetition of that finally reached its breaking point for one of Dr Mahathir’s associates. In a stern voice, he said that if PH wins Dr Mahathir will become prime minister period!

“There’s no such thing as interim or temporary or seat warming prime minister. Dr Mahathir will be just that – prime minister and decisions he makes will be how a prime minister usually makes decisions... consulting his Cabinet but having the last say.”

There was a sense of frustration in his voice. Even at that time, things were not going smoothly in the PH camp and the choice of prime minister had not gone down well with some members.

They feared that tigers never change their stripes and the new diplomatic Mahathir deep down would still be the autocratic Mahathir of old.

Dr Mahathir’s aides and supporters were adamant that the 92-year-old will chart his own premiership, although he will honour the tacit agreement to step aside for Anwar when the time comes.

However, it seems that one month into the PH administration under Dr Mahathir, there has been one attempt after another to undermine him coming from within his own coalition.

It seems that to some PH leaders, particularly those from PKR, Dr Mahathir was merely a means to an end.

They probably thought -- foolishly – that Dr Mahathir would dance to their tune since, as PKR keeps reminding everyone, the party has the most number of seats in Parliament.

It started with the naming of the Cabinet line-up, where some started questioning his choices – although the naming of Cabinet ministers is the prerogative of the prime minister.

In their defence, Dr Mahathir is notorious for checkmating opponents. Granted he needed to juggle the interests of four political parties, but Dr Mahathir appreciates and probably capitalises on the fact that the people voted for a different kind of politics.

The electorate who came out in droves, some of them flying in all the way from far flung places to vote, did not do so just to oust the Barisan Nasional. They did so because they – WE – wanted a new Malaysia that is not based on race and partisanship but on the commonality of our aspirations based on the Rukun Negara and the Rule of Law.

Everyone knows that our seventh prime minister is not perfect. His alleged unilateral decisions sometimes remind us of our fourth prime minister.

However, that was the mandate he received from the people. That one needed Mahathir to draw voters who would never have voted for an Anwar led opposition has been acknowledged by none other than the latter himself.

It was wise of Anwar that on his first day as a free man he took to the podium to declare his unwavering support for Dr Mahathir and emphasise that there can only be one prime minister at a time.

That he has chided his own party members for jostling for positions is a step in the right direction in bringing some PKR leaders down to earth and reminding them to respect the people’s mandate.

As the younger statesman and prime minister in waiting, it is his role to ensure that Dr Mahathir is allowed the space to do his work without the distractions that are currently being cast by some in PKR.They should stop sipping from the same bottle of Kool-Aid that finished off Umno.

What is the motive for declaring that Mahathir was not a factor in PH’s victory? Who or what good does it serve now other than as an academic debate and useful information for the 15th general election.

People will have more respect for them if their criticisms are directed at ensuring checks and balances in the administration since we currently lack a credible opposition.

Where are the enthusiastic criticisms and commentaries on PH’s inability to fulfill the manifesto promises in the first 100 days? Or the re-emergence of old tycoons linked to Dr Mahathir? The mega project in Langkawi that caught everyone by surprise? Or the increasing influence of the non-elected Council of Eminent Persons? Or that three weeks in we still do not have a full Cabinet?

These are the kind of criticisms that those of us who voted for change would appreciate. Otherwise, just shut up and allow Dr Mahathir to implement the people’s mandate unimpeded and unmolested.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.