Ku Li keeps cards close to chest on Umno presidency contest

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Despite an outpouring of support, Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah is still undecided on contesting the Umno presidency in the upcoming party polls scheduled for June 30.

The Gua Musang Umno division chief said he was overwhelmed by calls from grassroot members to contest after he delivered a talk on the topic, "Malay Dilemma post GE14", at the Kelab Sultan Sulaiman in Kampung Baru here last night.

“I have sought the views of my family members but age-wise I am concerned if I would be able to cover all 190 Umno divisions nationwide,” the 81-year-old also known as Ku Li said in his speech.

Tengku Razaleigh said he would perform an istikharah, a prayer recited by Muslims when in need of guidance on an issue in their life, to make a decision.

The dateline to submit nominations for posts in the party elections is June 17.

The Kelantan prince also agreed to a suggestion to have both veterans and younger members hold leadership positions in Umno.

He said the party needs to be revolutionised so that it will once again by accepted by the Malay majority it seeks to represent.

“However these leaders must be well accepted by the people and committed as I am worried those that who come forward may give up the battle halfway which will be a regrettable situation.

“As a condition, the party leadership as well as those at the branch and division levels must have strict discipline,” he said.