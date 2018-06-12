‘Jurassic World 2’ stomps to top while ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ nears US$2b

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' takes the top spot at the global box office after its opening weekend. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 12 — Chris Pratt led Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to the top spot on its opening weekend at the global box office, ahead of Ocean’s 8 and Deadpool 2.

The weekend also saw Avengers: Infinity War edge closer to the US$2 billion (RM7.97 billion) mark, while the latest Star Wars movie continues to disappoint.

Although yet to open in US theaters, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — directed by Juan Antonio Bayona — has already stomped its way to the top spot at the international box office.

The film, starring Chris Pratt, is the latest addition to the cult 1990s franchise. It grossed US$151 million on its opening weekend, and its success is likely to continue when the movie opens in the US, June 22.

The Ocean’s 8 team also enjoyed a good opening weekend, grossing over US$53 million worldwide.

Eleven years to the day since the release of the franchise’s last film — Ocean’s Thirteen — Gary Ross’s all-female heist movie, starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna, comes in second place after opening June 8 in the US.

Comic-book antihero Deadpool continues to draw fans of the Marvel Universe into theaters after almost a month on release. Coming third in the global ranking, Deadpool 2 — directed by David Leitch — had another good weekend, grossing over US$32 million, bringing its total to US$655 million.

Deadpool even managed to beat Ron Howard’s Solo: A Star Wars Story once again. The latest movie in the intergalactic franchise is still struggling to match its predecessors’ popularity after scoring the worst opening of any Disney-produced Star Wars movie.

Slowly but surely, Avengers: Infinity War continues to edge towards the US$2 billion mark in total grosses. The Russo brothers’ blockbuster now totals US$1.998 billion since its release. — Reuters