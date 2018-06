US President Donald Trump meets with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana in Singapore June 11, 2018. — Ministry of Communications and Information, SingaporeHandout via Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 12 — US President Donald Trump, in a tweet hours before his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, said staff-level meetings between the United States and North Korea were “going well and quickly”.

But he said: “in the end, that doesn’t matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!” — Reuters