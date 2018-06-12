Wall Street ekes out gains ahead of Singapore summit

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) May 29, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 12 — All three major US stock indexes closed slightly higher yesterday as investors eyed the looming United States-North Korea summit today in Singapore while shrugging off the weekend's factious meeting of the Group of Seven nations.

President Donald Trump announced the United States' withdrawal from the G7's joint communique following a series of bellicose tweets aimed at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the Canadian leader announced retaliatory tariffs on goods imported from its ally to the south.

The markets seemed to take the trade row in stride and looked instead to the impending summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, an historic effort to bridge differences and avoid nuclear confrontation on the Korean peninsula.

“With the G7 everyone knew there were issues going into it and probably nothing would get done,” said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama. “The focus is on the possibility of something good coming out of the Singapore summit.

“There's been a net improvement in the minds of investors in terms of international security, (and) there seems to be a willingness to talk on the part of North Korea.”

Investors are also anticipating this week's meetings of three of the world's top central banks: US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan.

The Fed is widely expected to raise key interest rates tomorrow, and on Thursday the ECB is seen moving toward a roll back of its crisis-era stimulus scheme.

“With the (Fed's) rate increase we're going to get on Wednesday, we're going to be close to the core inflation rate,” Hellwig said. “On the other hand, economic numbers look great.”

Yields of US government bonds rose as the Treasury Department saw solid demand at auctions for US$54 billion (RM215 billion) in new three and 10-year notes ahead of the Fed meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.78 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 25,322.31, the S&P 500 gained 2.97 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 2,782 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.41 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 7,659.93.

Of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, four closed in negative territory, including real estate, utilities, technology and financials.

Sempra Energy was the biggest percentage gainer of the S&P 500, ending the day up 15.5 per cent on the news that activist investors urged a strategic review and recommended new directors for the company's board.

Boston Scientific Corp helped boost the healthcare sector as its shares advanced 7.4 per cent following a Wall Street Journal report that rival Stryker Corp had made overtures to acquire the medical device maker.

AT&T Inc closed 1.0 per cent higher, a day ahead of a court decision regarding its proposed merger with Time Warner Inc.

Facebook Inc gained 1.3 per cent after Keybanc analysts said Instagram could be the company's primary growth driver.

UnitedHealth Group Inc climbed 1.2 per cent, providing the biggest boost to the Dow.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.23-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.19-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 47 new 52-week highs and seven new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 170 new highs and 26 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 6.05 billion shares, compared to the 6.62 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days. — Reuters