Ex-aide denies any link to raid on Najib’s ‘safe house’, says just lived there

Several uniformed and plainclothes police officers from Bukit Aman cart away several boxes after raiding a safe house believed to have been used by Datuk Seri Najib Razak in Putrajaya June 11, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — The former private secretary of Datuk Seri Najib Razak has denied any link to the raid carried out at the double-storey house by officers from the Federal Commercial Crime Investigations Department yesterday.

Tan Sri Mohd Shukry Salleh, who is now a retiree said he lived in the house from 2009 till 2016 when he worked for the Prime Minister’s office.

“I lived there until I was a government servant and as per procedure I returned the keys and have nothing to do with the property then on,” he told the Malay Mail when contacted.

Mohd Shukry added he retired in 2016 for health reasons.

He said the house was occupied by a secretary-general of another government department before he lived there.

Yesterday, several uniformed and plain-clothes police officers were seen moving around the house located along Jalan P10C, Presint 10, just 300 metres from Seri Perdana, the Prime Minister’s official residence.

The raiding team then loaded several cardboard boxes onto a white van bearing a pest control company logo.

A source said that the raid was conducted under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Checks showed that the initials “BPH” inscribed on an address plate outside the house revealed that the building is registered under the Prime Minister Department’s Property and Land Management Division as government quarters.

A neighbour who declined to be named said the last occupant of the house was Mohd Shukry.

Investigators probing Najib for suspected corruption over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal have already raided several properties linked to the Pekan MP since last month.