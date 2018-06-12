KTMB: 83pc of ETS tickets sold

Aspalela Mohd Ismail and her son Muhd Badrul Idzam study the ETS timetable for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays at the Ipoh Railway Station May 29, 2017. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has sold 83 per cent or 175,340 tickets for its Electric Train Service (ETS) for Aidilfitri and school holidays from June 7 to 24.

KTMB chief executive officer Rani Hisham Samsudin said there are 37,096 tickets still available for all sectors.

For the KTM Intercity service, 17,303 tickets or 59 per cent out of the 29,480 tickets have been taken up.

“A total of 19,800 tickets are provided for additional ETS trains with travel dates from June 12 to 14 and June 17 to 24.

“Of the number, 12,767 tickets or 65 per cent were sold out,” he said after the distribution of 1,000 Aidilfitri packs to passengers by Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook at the Kuala Lumpur Sentral station here today.

Loke and KTMB’s management also joined the breaking of fast with 40 orphans from Pusat Jagaan Suci Rohani. — Bernama