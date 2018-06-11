Marrybrown contributes RM200,000 to Tabung Harapan

Marrybrown chairman Datuk Lawrence Liew (3rd right), Marrybrown managing director Datuk Nancy Liew (2nd right) and Tebrau MP Steven Choong Shiau Yoon (3rd left) pose with a mock cheque for Tabung Harapan Malaysia in Johor Baru June 11, 2018 — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 11 — Local fast food restaurant chain operator Marrybrown Sdn Bhd (Marrybrown) today donated RM200,000 to Tabung Harapan Malaysia.

Its chairman Datuk Lawrence Liew said as a caring corporate organisation, Marrybrown also wanted to help and improve the country’s welfare.

“We are pleased to be able to contribute to Tabung Harapan Malaysia, this is our contribution to the country to make Malaysia a great nation.

“We also hope that more organisations will work together to help rebuild our beloved nation,” he told reporters during a breaking-of-fast and presentation of cheque to Tabung Harapan Malaysia at the company’s headquarters, here today.

Also present were Marrybrown managing director Datuk Nancy Liew and Tebrau Member of Parliament Steven Choong Shiau Yoon.

Liew said the sum of RM200,000 was collected from contributions of Marrybrown’s staff and its franchisee throughout the country. — Bernama