Kedah Amanah urges PAS to stop polemic over state assembly Speaker

ALOR SETAR, June 11 — Kedah Amanah wants PAS to stop its political polemic regarding the nominee for the State Legislative Assembly.

Its state chairman Datuk Ismail Salleh said PAS’ actions showed it was insensitive to the desire of the people for change.

“At the 14th general election, the people had given victory to Pakatan Harapan (PH) with 18 seats, to PAS’ 15 and Barisan Nasional’s three. It is obvious that the people have made their decision and PAS should respect this.

“Instead, PAS is still showing its true colours of being power crazy to rule Kedah by proposing a unity government which Kedah PH has rejected,” he said in a statement today.

He was commenting on a statement by PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man that PAS would win should there be a state election as a result of the deadlock on the candidate for state assembly speaker.

Ismail, who is also Pengkalan Kundor assemblyman, noted that after the unity government proposal was rejected by Kedah PH, PAS still refused to relent. — Bernama