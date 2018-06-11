Salahuddin: Agriculture Ministry ready to ink MoU with Felda

Salahuddin said among the efforts were through the implementation of various high-impact agricultural projects and cattle breeding on Felda land. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

TAMPIN, June 11 — The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry is planning to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) in the effort to increase the national food supply.

Its minister Salahuddin Ayub said among the efforts were through the implementation of various high-impact agricultural projects and cattle breeding on Felda land.

He said such a collaboration would boost food supply in the country and reduce dependence on imported food.

“We can also export our products overseas if we have excess (of food). However, our focus will be on the domestic market first.

“We are prepared to ink an MoU or whatever agreement deemed appropriate to increase the supply of food in the country,” he said in his speech at the Anak Felda Iftar ceremony, organised by Persatuan Anak Felda, here tonight.

Also present were Tampin MP Hasan Bahrom, State Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Bakri Sawir and Felda deputy director-general Anuar Malek.

Salahuddin also presented Aidilfitri contributions to 50 asnaf (tithe recipients) and orphans from Felda Pasir Besar and Palong. — Bernama