Shell grants RM500,000 to six NGOs and CBOs

KOTA KINABALU, June 11 — Shell Malaysia has awarded financial grants to six non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community-based organisations (CBOs) that would undertake sustainable development projects to empower the local communities.

Sabah Shell Petroleum Company General Manager Prithipal Singh said the financial grants worth RM500,000 for all the six NGOs and CBOs were awarded for specific projects based on the direct benefits to the community and the commitment shown towards sustainability.

“This year’s recipients that will conduct projects in Sabah are Symbiosis Consulting, Binturong Alam Ventures and 1Borneo Wildlife Association.

“The projects revolve around the improvement of different fisherman community livelihoods, rehabilitation of slow lorises and other protected wildlife in Borneo,” he said in his speech at Plaza Shell here, tonight.

The grants were presented by state Minister for Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.

The other recipient was The Tuyang Initiative from Sarawak which focuses on bringing musicians and artist together from the outskirts of Sarawak and develop a learning syllabus that could be taught to a wider audience especially on traditional music.

Another recipient, also from Sarawak, Ai Brique would help streamline the manufacturing processes of devices that reduce fishermen’s workload by 60 per cent.

EcoKnights, a Kuala Lumpur based NGO was given the grant for a sustainable river management programme that could also be implemented across Malaysia.

Earlier, Madius who is also deputy chief minister acknowledged Shell’s initiative to empower local NGOs and CBOs, which indirectly would benefit the bigger Sabah community, in line with the state government’s aspiration towards sustainable development. — Bernama