Agong attends ‘Qiam D'Raja’

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V attends the ‘Qiam D'Raja’ programme at Al-Sultan Ismail Petra Mosque in Kubang Kerian, Kota Baru June 11, 2018. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, June 11 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V attended the “Qiam D'Raja” programme at Al-Sultan Ismail Petra Mosque in Kubang Kerian here tonight.

He arrived at the mosque accompanied by Regent of Kelantan Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra for isyak and tarawih prayers before handing over zakat (tithe) to 1,439 asnaf (deserving people).

Also present were Tengku Temenggong of Kelantan Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Rizam Tengku Aziz, Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob and state mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad.

His Majesty then left the mosque for Istana Negeri in Kubang Kerian here.

Sultan Muhammad V is scheduled to perform qiamullail (late night prayers) with the congregation beginning 3.30am.

The annual programme will end with His Majesty performing subuh prayers with the congregation at the mosque. — Bernama