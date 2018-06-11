Singapore DPM calls on Dr M in Tokyo

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean shakes hands before a meeting in Tokyo June 11, 2018. — Bernama pic

SINGAPORE, June 11 — Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean called on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on the sidelines of the 24th International Conference on the Future of Asia in Japan.

“Both sides should continue to advance our bilateral ties on the basis of existing agreements,” said Teo, who is also Singapore coordinating minister for national security, in a statement issued here today.

Both leaders reaffirmed the longstanding and extensive bilateral relations between Singapore and Malaysia.

They noted the frequent interactions between Ministers and senior officials of both countries.

Teo and Dr Mahathir agreed to explore new areas of collaboration, such as trade and investments, for mutual benefit.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments.

Teo was accompanied by Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat.

Themed “Keeping Asia Open — How to Achieve Prosperity and Stability”, the conference was organised by Nikkei Inc in Tokyo.

Teo and Dr Mahathir agreed that both countries should continue to cooperate to strengthen Asean and safeguard regional stability and development. — Bernama