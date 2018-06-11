Mavcom rejects AirAsia’s application for more KL-Haikou, KK-Sandakan flights

Mavcom declined AirAsia’s application to increase its route frequency to both destinations on the grounds of current market conditions. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has rejected AirAsia’s application to increase its route frequency from Kuala Lumpur to Haikou, China, and from Kota Kinabalu to Sandakan.

In letters sighted by Malay Mail, it is learnt that Mavcom declined AirAsia’s application to increase its route frequency of four times a week to seven times a week for Haikou and an additional seven on top of the current seven weekly trips for Sandakan, on the grounds of current market conditions.

In a prior letter to AirAsia Chief Executive Officer Riad Asmat on May 30 regarding the Haikou route, Mavcom executive chairman general (Rtd) Tan Sri Abdullah Ahmad said the initial schedule awarded for the Haikou route was “a fair and equitable decision” by the commission.

“The commission has undertaken an extensive review of the information and details as included in your letter dated May 3, 2018 to the commission, as well as data in relation to your appeal,” it reads.

“In conclusion, the commission is of the view that its decision of four-times-per-weekly scheduled services to AK (Haikou) effective August 2018 for this route is a fair and equitable decision in relation to the market’s recent demand, existing airlines serving the route and comparable regional services.”

Mavcom noted that its decision was also based on the fact that Haikou had not yet carried out sales and marketing efforts since the destination was awarded to AirAsia, adding that Mavcom further considered past operations on this route which had been reduced to four times per week from the proposed seven.

In another letter dated today addressed to Riad, Mavcom’s Aviation Development Director Germal Singh Khera had informed AirAsia that its application to operate additional flights from Kota Kinabalu to Sandakan had been unsuccessful.

In both letters, Mavcom urged the airline to re-apply for the additional scheduled services to the locations when market demands had “significantly changed”.

Malay Mail has reached out to AirAsia and Mavcom for comments. However, a response could not be obtained as of press time.

Previously, Germal had been reported by The Star as saying that Mavcom was “committed to facilitate the introduction of commercial international services from China and Singapore”.

He also said that the introduction of such services was subject to the commission’s approval based on the “viability of the proposed service.”