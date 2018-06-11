Malay Mail

Trump to leave Singapore Tuesday, says White House

Published 47 minutes ago on 11 June 2018

President Donald Trump blows out the candle on his birthday cake as he attends a lunch with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana in Singapore June 11, 2018. — Reuters pic
SINGAPORE, June 11 — President Donald Trump will leave Singapore tomorrow evening after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un since preparatory talks have moved “more quickly than expected”, the White House said.

It said Trump would leave at 8:00pm local time Tuesday for the United States, a day earlier than expected, allowing around 11 hours for the unprecedented tete-a-tete.

“The discussions between the United States and North Korea are ongoing and have moved more quickly than expected,” a statement said.

“President Donald J. Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un tomorrow morning at 9:00am,” it added.

“Following the initial greeting, President Trump and Chairman Kim will participate in a one-on-one meeting, with translators only, an expanded bilateral meeting, and a working lunch.” — AFP

