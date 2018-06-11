50pc discount for PLUS, LPT2 users June 13 and 14

People walk past Hari Raya Aidilfitri decorations at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur June 9, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Motorists using the North-South Expressway (PLUS) and East Coast Highway 2 (LPT2) will enjoy a 50 per cent discount in toll charges on Wednesday and Thursday (June 13 and 14) in conjunction with Aidilfitri.

PLUS Malaysia Bhd in a statement today said the discount would be effective from 12.01am on Wednesday (June 13) to 11.59pm on Thursday (June 14).

“This discount is offered to all classes of vehicles at all PLUS and LPT2 expressways. For instance, if a user enters the highway on 8pm on Tuesday (June 12) and exit the highway to make toll payment at 1am on Wednesday (June 13), he will enjoy the discount,” it said.

However, it said, the discount was not applicable at Tanjung Kupang and Sultan Iskandar toll plazas.

Meanwhile, motorists using the Penang Bridge would be charged a 70 sen toll rate for first class vehicle, RM3.50 for second class, RM6 for third class, RM12.50 for fourth class, RM22.50 for fifth class, RM30 for sixth class and RM37.50 for seventh class on the same dates (June 13 and 14). — Bernama