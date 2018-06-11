Petronas’ hearing against Sarawak govt postponed to June 21

The Sarawak government was prepared for a court battle with Petronas to resolve any dispute over the state’s rights to its oil and gas resources, following the oil and gas company filing a court application on June 4. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The Federal Court has postponed Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) hearing of application for leave against the Sarawak state government to June 21.

In a statement today, the state government expressed its disappointment over the postponement as the administration, led by the SAG legal team, had already delivered all the affidavits and submission in its preparedness for the hearing to the court, which was scheduled to be held today.

“The postponement was granted without, according the SAG legal team, who are already in the federal mount, the courtesy of being heard on the state government’s objection.

“It is surprising that Petronas who made the application and sought an urgent hearing, thereof, has no objection to the postponement of the hearing of the use,” the statement read.

The state government said the SAG legal team had informed Petronas, the Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas, and the Federal Court registrar of the administration’s objection to the application for adjournment.

It said that the Court had agreed to the demand by Thomas to postpone the hearing in order for the latter to consider whether the federal government should intervene with the case.

“The state government will now have to consider all other options to protect and enforce the state's constitutional rights in this matter.

“The state government would not allow Petronas to disrespect and disregard our rights to regulate the upstream activities under our laws such as the Oil Mining Ordinance and the Land Code,” it said.

The Sarawak government was prepared for a court battle with Petronas to resolve any dispute over the state’s rights to its oil and gas resources, following the oil and gas company filing a court application on June 4.

The application was filed for Petronas to clarify its position as the “exclusive owner of petroleum resources as well as regulator” for the upstream industry throughout the country.